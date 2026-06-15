Father’s Day: Deployed Together

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U.S. Army Maj. Mark McClure, left, and 2nd Lt. Ethan McClure, the Exercise Branch Chief and Antiterrorism and Force Protection Deputy Director with the Nebraska National Guard’s 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade assigned to Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 29, 2026. The father-and-son duo are deployed together supporting operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)