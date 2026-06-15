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    Father’s Day: Deployed Together [Image 1 of 2]

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    Father’s Day: Deployed Together

    DJIBOUTI

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Mark McClure, left, and 2nd Lt. Ethan McClure, the Exercise Branch Chief and Antiterrorism and Force Protection Deputy Director with the Nebraska National Guard’s 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade assigned to Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 29, 2026. The father-and-son duo are deployed together supporting operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 09:05
    Photo ID: 9762987
    VIRIN: 260529-Z-RL287-1001
    Resolution: 3510x2335
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Father’s Day: Deployed Together [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Adila Hamdan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Father’s day, Father & Son, Deployment, Family, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa, 67th MEB

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