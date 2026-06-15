Father’s Day: Deployed Together

Photo By Spc. Adila Hamdan | U.S Army Spc. Jayden Day, wheeled mechanic, left, Maj. Chris Rewczuk, Base Operating Support-Integrator Branch Chief, Spc. Max Rewczuk, wheel mechanic, with the Nebraska National Guard’s 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade assigned to Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 02, 2026. The father-and-son trio are deployed together supporting operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti -- Thousands of miles from Nebraska and far from traditional Father’s Day celebrations, two Nebraska National Guard fathers are sharing an experience few service members have, deploying alongside their sons. At Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, U.S. Army Maj. Mark McClure, Exercise Branch Chief, serves beside his son, 2nd Lt. Ethan McClure, Antiterrorism and Force Protection (AT/FP) Deputy Director, along with Maj. Chris Rewczuk, Base Operating Support-Integrator (BOS-I) Branch Chief, who is deployed with his son, Spc. Max Rewczuk, wheel mechanic, and son-in-law, Spc. Jayden Day, wheeled mechanic. Their assignment with the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade offers a rare opportunity to strengthen family bonds while serving their country together.

For Ethan, deploying alongside his father has provided a source of support during his first deployment. “It’s a unique experience for sure, one I feel mildly guilty over,” said Ethan. “A lot of the stress of the unknown within my first deployment vanished since I had my father on the ground to guide and aid me during the rougher times. It is a rare luxury that few get to experience.”

For Mark, the opportunity to watch his son develop as a leader has made the deployment especially meaningful. “It’s funny watching my son work his way through lieutenant work life,” said Mark. “I’m glad I got the chance to deploy with him on my second trip to Africa.”

The Rewczuk family shares a similar experience. Chris is spending Father’s Day deployed with one of his five children.

“This Father’s Day, I cannot be with all five of my children, but at least I can be with one of them,” said Chris. “Max and I are making great memories that we will have for the rest of our lives. It is exciting to be able to experience this with him.”

For Maximus, serving alongside his father during the holiday is something he does not take for granted. “Being able to celebrate Father’s Day with my dad on deployment is a very great blessing that I will not take for granted,” said Maximus. “I wish we could all spend Father’s Day as a family, but at least my dad can spend it with his favorite kid.” (or so Max says)

The family connections within the 67th MEB extend beyond fathers and sons. Jayden, also deployed with CJTF-HOA, is married to Chris’ daughter. He said having his father-in-law nearby has helped create a sense of home during the deployment.

“It’s like having a bit of home here,” said Day. “The three of us will eat dinner most nights, and we’ll talk about what’s going on back home, which brings that sense of normalcy back.”

While many deployed service members will spend Father’s Day connecting with loved ones through phone calls and video chats, these families have the rare opportunity to create memories together while serving their country. Though their experiences are uncommon, they serve as a reminder that family bonds can provide strength, resilience, and a sense of home, even in a deployed environment.

This Father’s Day, the McClures, the Rewczuks and their extended family within the 67th MEB remind us that home is not defined by a place, but by the people who stand beside us. Through shared service and shared sacrifice, they are creating memories and carrying forward a legacy that will endure for generations.