Father’s Day: Deployed Together

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U.S Army Spc. Jayden Day, wheeled mechanic, left, Maj. Chris Rewczuk, Base Operating Support-Integrator Branch Chief, Spc. Max Rewczuk, wheel mechanic, with the Nebraska National Guard’s 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade assigned to Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 02, 2026. The father-and-son trio are deployed together supporting operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)