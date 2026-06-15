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    Father’s Day: Deployed Together [Image 2 of 2]

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    Father’s Day: Deployed Together

    DJIBOUTI

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S Army Spc. Jayden Day, wheeled mechanic, left, Maj. Chris Rewczuk, Base Operating Support-Integrator Branch Chief, Spc. Max Rewczuk, wheel mechanic, with the Nebraska National Guard’s 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade assigned to Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 02, 2026. The father-and-son trio are deployed together supporting operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 09:05
    Photo ID: 9762986
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-RL287-1001
    Resolution: 5258x3498
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Father’s Day: Deployed Together [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Adila Hamdan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Father’s day, Father & Son, Deployment, Family, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa, 67th MEB

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