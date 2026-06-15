Date Taken: 02.06.2026 Date Posted: 06.19.2026 17:21 Photo ID: 9762506 VIRIN: 260206-A-WF393-4258 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.4 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NBC Sports Reporter and Warrior Games Reporter to Host Send-Off Celebration [Image 3 of 3], by Katie Moses Swope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.