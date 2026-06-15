(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NBC Sports Reporter and Warrior Games Reporter to Host Send-Off Celebration [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NBC Sports Reporter and Warrior Games Reporter to Host Send-Off Celebration

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Katie Moses Swope 

    Warrior Games

    Tina Dixon in TV booth at the 2025 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 17:21
    Photo ID: 9762502
    VIRIN: 250725-A-WF393-2628
    Resolution: 3336x2789
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBC Sports Reporter and Warrior Games Reporter to Host Send-Off Celebration [Image 3 of 3], by Katie Moses Swope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NBC Sports Reporter and Warrior Games Reporter to Host Send-Off Celebration
    NBC Sports Reporter and Warrior Games Reporter to Host Send-Off Celebration
    NBC Sports Reporter and Warrior Games Reporter to Host Send-Off Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 2026 Warrior Games Concludes on Saturday with Emmy Award Winning Broadcaster and Former Pro Snowboarder, Tina Dixon, Hosting the Send-Off Celebration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery