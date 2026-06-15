Tina Dixon in TV booth at the 2025 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 17:21
|Photo ID:
|9762502
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-WF393-2628
|Resolution:
|3336x2789
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NBC Sports Reporter and Warrior Games Reporter to Host Send-Off Celebration [Image 3 of 3], by Katie Moses Swope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 2026 Warrior Games Concludes on Saturday with Emmy Award Winning Broadcaster and Former Pro Snowboarder, Tina Dixon, Hosting the Send-Off Celebration
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