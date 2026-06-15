The 2026 Warrior Games Concludes on Saturday with Emmy Award Winning Broadcaster and Former Pro Snowboarder, Tina Dixon, Hosting the Send-Off Celebration

Nearly 200 Competitors Participated this Week at the Adaptive Sporting Event Celebrating Service Members from Five Branches on Their Road to Recovery

San Antonio, Texas – June 19, 2026 – The 2026 Warrior Games celebrates the resilience, determination, and triumph of wounded, ill, and injured military personnel and veterans who united in San Antonio, Texas, for the 15th annual event. To close out the eight days, competitors and their families will enjoy a send-off celebration onSaturday evening with remarks from guests of honor, music, and competitor recognition hosted by NBC Sports reporter, Tina Dixon. Former pro snowboarder and two-time X Games gold medalist, Dixon is an Emmy Award winning broadcaster covering eight Olympics for NBC and now her fourth Warrior Games.

The Games symbolize a journey of recovery and purpose for service members who are on their road to recovery and healing, whether from a combat injury, cancer, PTSD, or other visible or invisible injuries. The Warrior Games bring together competitors from all over the U.S. representing all branches of the Armed Forces including the: Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command.

“Warrior Games holds a special place in my heart where the competitors feel like a family to me,” Dixon said about her fourth Games as a broadcast reporter. “I am honored to help tell these stories of resilience and recovery, and I’m grateful to host the send-off event where I can thank these competitors for personally inspiring me along the way.”

The competitors competed in 12 different adaptive sports from June 13-20 including archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air sports, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby with the addition of pickleball as an exhibition sport. More information about the Games, including the event schedule and team information is available on the Warrior Games https://dodwarriorgames.com/. Follow the Warrior Games on Facebook || Instagram|| https://x.com/warriorgames

About the Warrior Games Founded in 2010 to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, ill and injured military service members and veterans through sports, the Warrior Games are an annual adaptive sports competition representing all military services: Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/ Space Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command. The Games provide a platform for these competitors to showcase their strength, resilience, and camaraderie while inspiring others and promoting healing and recovery through adaptive sports.