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    SW attends Maj. Nicolas Dockery's MOH Induction Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

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    SW attends Maj. Nicolas Dockery's MOH Induction Ceremony

    FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends a Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony for Retired U.S. Army Maj. Nicolas Dockery at Conmy Hall, Fort Myer, Arlington, Va., June 19, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Milton Hamilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 17:01
    Photo ID: 9762464
    VIRIN: 260619-D-VQ832-4805
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SW attends Maj. Nicolas Dockery's MOH Induction Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SW attends Maj. Nicolas Dockery's MOH Induction Ceremony
    SW attends Maj. Nicolas Dockery's MOH Induction Ceremony
    SW attends Maj. Nicolas Dockery's MOH Induction Ceremony
    SW attends Maj. Nicolas Dockery's MOH Induction Ceremony
    SW attends Maj. Nicolas Dockery's MOH Induction Ceremony
    SW attends Maj. Nicolas Dockery's MOH Induction Ceremony

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    MOH
    Pete Hegseth
    Secretary of War
    Medal of Honor
    Maj. Nicolas Dockery

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