Date Taken: 06.19.2026 Date Posted: 06.19.2026 17:01 Photo ID: 9762458 VIRIN: 260619-D-VQ832-4048 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7 MB Location: FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, SW attends Maj. Nicolas Dockery's MOH Induction Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.