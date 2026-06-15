SW attends Maj. Nicolas Dockery's MOH Induction Ceremony

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends a Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony for Retired U.S. Army Maj. Nicolas Dockery at Conmy Hall, Fort Myer, Arlington, Va., June 19, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9762461
|VIRIN:
|260619-D-VQ832-4795
|Resolution:
|5833x3889
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
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