3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers training at the Joint Readiness Training Center.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9761946
|VIRIN:
|260508-O-EW951-1686
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JRTC Rotation 26-07, R10 [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Hollandsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.