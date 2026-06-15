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    Rotation 26-07. R10 [Image 6 of 6]

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    Rotation 26-07. R10

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Jason Hollandsworth 

    Joint Readiness Training Center Public Affairs

    3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers training at the Joint Readiness Training Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 09:12
    Photo ID: 9761944
    VIRIN: 260508-O-EW951-8635
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rotation 26-07. R10 [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Hollandsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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