Date Taken: 05.08.2026 Date Posted: 06.19.2026 09:12 Photo ID: 9761940 VIRIN: 260508-O-EW951-7646 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 3.72 MB Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

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This work, JRTC Rotation 26-07, R10 [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Hollandsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.