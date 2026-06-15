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    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island [Image 11 of 24]

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    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island

    PHILIPPINES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Parsons 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a joint air assault alongside Philippine Army 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, and Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions as part of Salaknib 2026 at Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 04:47
    Photo ID: 9761714
    VIRIN: 260615-A-PH171-4326
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 20.3 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Benjamin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island
    25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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