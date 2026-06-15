A Philippine Army Soldier assigned to the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, sprints across the landing zone during a joint air assault with members of U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division and Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions, as part of Salaknib 2026 at Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 04:47
|Photo ID:
|9761710
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-PH171-3315
|Resolution:
|3644x5464
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Benjamin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.