A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, delivers U.S., Filipino, and Australian Soldiers to an objective during an air assault as part of Salaknib at Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 04:47
|Photo ID:
|9761709
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-PH171-9884
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.11 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Benjamin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.