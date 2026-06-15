25th Infantry Division Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, delivers U.S., Filipino, and Australian Soldiers to an objective during an air assault as part of Salaknib at Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability.