Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers

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U.S. Army Pfc. Risan Basnet, left, and Spc. Jackloid Carino, both AH-64 Attack Helicopter Repairers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct post-flight maintenance on an AH-64 Apache helicopter following Operational Maneuver as part of Salaknib 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, June 14, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)