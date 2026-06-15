U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct post-flight maintenance on an AH-64 Apache helicopter following Operational Maneuver as part of Salaknib 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, June 14, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 00:27
|Photo ID:
|9761575
|VIRIN:
|260614-A-XD912-1027
|Resolution:
|7061x4710
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.