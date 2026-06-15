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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers [Image 3 of 9]

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers

    PHILIPPINES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct post-flight maintenance on an AH-64 Apache helicopter following Operational Maneuver as part of Salaknib 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, June 14, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 00:27
    Photo ID: 9761575
    VIRIN: 260614-A-XD912-1027
    Resolution: 7061x4710
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers

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    Army Aviation
    Air Traffic Controllers
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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