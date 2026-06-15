Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Air Traffic Controllers and Attach Helicopter Repairers

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A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter flies during Operational Maneuver as part of Salaknib 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, June 14, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)