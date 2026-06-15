A Philippine Army Soldier assigned to the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, flies on a CH-47 Chinook alongside U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Australian Soldiers assigned to the Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions during a joint air assault during Operation Maneuver as part of Salaknib 2026 near Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9761564
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-XD912-1020
|Resolution:
|5866x3913
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.