Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault

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A Philippine Army Soldier assigned to the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, flies on a CH-47 Chinook alongside U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Australian Soldiers assigned to the Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions during a joint air assault during Operation Maneuver as part of Salaknib 2026 near Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)