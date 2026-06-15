Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault

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U.S. Army Cpl. Justin Khamninh, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter repairer and aircrew member, assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, observes his surroundings during Operation Maneuver as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 near Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)