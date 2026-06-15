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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault [Image 3 of 11]

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault

    PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Cpl. Justin Khamninh, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter repairer and aircrew member, assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, observes his surroundings during Operation Maneuver as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 near Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 00:14
    Photo ID: 9761560
    VIRIN: 260613-A-XD912-1016
    Resolution: 7565x5046
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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