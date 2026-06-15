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    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission [Image 6 of 6]

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission

    PHILIPPINES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Spc. Justin Hicks 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers drive an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System off a C-130 transportation aircraft during Salaknib 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by: Spc. Justin Hicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 21:46
    Photo ID: 9761421
    VIRIN: 260613-A-PJ082-8311
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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