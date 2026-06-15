SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission

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A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System drives onto an airstrip that was recently captured by an air assault consisting of U.S., Filipino, and Australian soldiers working together during Operational Maneuver as part of Salaknib 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by: Spc. Justin Hicks)