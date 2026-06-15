U.S. Army Soldiers and Air Force Airmen prepare to load an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-130 transportation aircraft during Salaknib 2026 on Clark Air Base, Philippines, June 14, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by: Spc. Justin Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 21:52
|Photo ID:
|9761419
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-PJ082-5427
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.