District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony

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Cadets of the Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 attend a commencement ceremony recognizing the completion of the program's 22-week residential phase at the University of the District of Columbia, June 18, 2026. Since 2013, the academy has worked to intervene in and reclaim the lives of at-risk high school students, producing graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, delivered special remarks, while Dr. Antoine M. Kirby, Commissioner for District 4C02, served as the commencement speaker. Brig. Gen. Blanchard and Commissioner Kirby jointly presented certificates of completion to the graduates. Among the Class 66 graduates, six plan to enter military service and two have earned college scholarships. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)