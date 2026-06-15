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    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony [Image 5 of 88]

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    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Cadets of the Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 attend a commencement ceremony recognizing the completion of the program's 22-week residential phase at the University of the District of Columbia, June 18, 2026. Since 2013, the academy has worked to intervene in and reclaim the lives of at-risk high school students, producing graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, delivered special remarks, while Dr. Antoine M. Kirby, Commissioner for District 4C02, served as the commencement speaker. Brig. Gen. Blanchard and Commissioner Kirby jointly presented certificates of completion to the graduates. Among the Class 66 graduates, six plan to enter military service and two have earned college scholarships. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 18:06
    Photo ID: 9761052
    VIRIN: 260618-F-PL327-1040
    Resolution: 5389x3660
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony [Image 88 of 88], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony
    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 66 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony

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