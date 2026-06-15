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    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony [Image 15 of 15]

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    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Rusty Rehl 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    1st Sgt. Jeffery Sharp uncases the guidon of Charlie Company, 145th Light Support Battalion during the unit's reorganization ceremony, transitioning from Golf Company, 145th Brigade Support Battalion June 18, 2026, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The uncasing of a guidon is a solemn Army tradition marking the inactivation or transition of a unit. The act honored the service and sacrifice of all soldiers who served under that guidon throughout the unit's history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 18:06
    Photo ID: 9761049
    VIRIN: 260618-O-IB272-9314
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony

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