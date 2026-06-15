1st Sgt. Jeffery Sharp uncases the guidon of Charlie Company, 145th Light Support Battalion during the unit's reorganization ceremony, transitioning from Golf Company, 145th Brigade Support Battalion June 18, 2026, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The uncasing of a guidon is a solemn Army tradition marking the inactivation or transition of a unit. The act honored the service and sacrifice of all soldiers who served under that guidon throughout the unit's history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 18:06
|Photo ID:
|9761049
|VIRIN:
|260618-O-IB272-9314
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Idaho Army National Guard Armor Battalion Transitions to Mobile Infantry
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