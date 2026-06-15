2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony

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1st Sgt. Jeffery Sharp uncases the guidon of Charlie Company, 145th Light Support Battalion during the unit's reorganization ceremony, transitioning from Golf Company, 145th Brigade Support Battalion June 18, 2026, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The uncasing of a guidon is a solemn Army tradition marking the inactivation or transition of a unit. The act honored the service and sacrifice of all soldiers who served under that guidon throughout the unit's history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)