2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony

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Capt. Jacob Price and 1st Sgt. Robert Anderson, inaugural commander and first sergeant of Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, hold the Delta Company guidon while soldiers of Delta Company stand at parade rest during the reorganization ceremony transitioning the 2nd Battalion, 116th Combined Arms Battalion to the 2nd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, June 18, 2026, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Price and Anderson were designated as Delta Company's first commander and first sergeant as part of the battalion's reorganization. Their assumption of the guidon marked the formal establishment of Delta Company's leadership and the beginning of the unit's service within the regiment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)