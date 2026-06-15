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    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony [Image 11 of 15]

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    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Rusty Rehl 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    Sgt. Travis Cave holds the battalion guidon during the reorganization ceremony transitioning the 2nd Battalion, 116th Combined Arms Battalion to the 2nd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, June 18, 2026, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Guidon bearers are selected soldiers entrusted with carrying the symbol of their unit's identity and honor during formal ceremonies. Cave's role reflected the trust placed in junior leaders to uphold the regiment's traditions and heritage. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 18:06
    Photo ID: 9761045
    VIRIN: 260618-O-IB272-8007
    Resolution: 6081x4912
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony
    2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony

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