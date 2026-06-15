2-116th Cavalry Regiment Reorganization Ceremony

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Sgt. Travis Cave holds the battalion guidon during the reorganization ceremony transitioning the 2nd Battalion, 116th Combined Arms Battalion to the 2nd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, June 18, 2026, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Guidon bearers are selected soldiers entrusted with carrying the symbol of their unit's identity and honor during formal ceremonies. Cave's role reflected the trust placed in junior leaders to uphold the regiment's traditions and heritage. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)