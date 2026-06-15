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    Col. Jacques addresses Soldiers, families during SRU ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

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    Col. Jacques addresses Soldiers, families during SRU ceremony

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Frank Minnie 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Col. Mark Jacques, commander of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, speaks during the Soldier Recovery Unit change of command ceremony at Fort Hood. Jacques recognized outgoing commander Lt. Col. John Burns for his leadership and welcomed Lt. Col. Michael Finch to the unit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9760458
    VIRIN: 260618-A-UH990-1838
    Resolution: 5745x3822
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Jacques addresses Soldiers, families during SRU ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Frank Minnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Jacques addresses Soldiers, families during SRU ceremony
    Lt. Col. Finch assumes command
    Passing of the guidon

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