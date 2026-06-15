Col. Jacques addresses Soldiers, families during SRU ceremony

Col. Mark Jacques, commander of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, speaks during the Soldier Recovery Unit change of command ceremony at Fort Hood. Jacques recognized outgoing commander Lt. Col. John Burns for his leadership and welcomed Lt. Col. Michael Finch to the unit.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9760458
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-UH990-1838
|Resolution:
|5745x3822
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Change of command highlights mission of healing at Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit
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