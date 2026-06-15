Col. Mark Jacques, commander of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, receives the guidon from outgoing Soldier Recovery Unit commander Lt. Col. John Burns during a change of command ceremony at CRDAMC on June 18. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of authority.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9760449
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-UH990-8946
|Resolution:
|4778x3822
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Passing of the guidon [Image 3 of 3], by Frank Minnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of command highlights mission of healing at Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit
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