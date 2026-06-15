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    Passing of the guidon [Image 3 of 3]

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    Passing of the guidon

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Frank Minnie 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Col. Mark Jacques, commander of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, receives the guidon from outgoing Soldier Recovery Unit commander Lt. Col. John Burns during a change of command ceremony at CRDAMC on June 18. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of authority.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9760449
    VIRIN: 260618-A-UH990-8946
    Resolution: 4778x3822
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Passing of the guidon [Image 3 of 3], by Frank Minnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Jacques addresses Soldiers, families during SRU ceremony
    Lt. Col. Finch assumes command
    Passing of the guidon

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