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    Lt. Col. Finch assumes command [Image 2 of 3]

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    Lt. Col. Finch assumes command

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Frank Minnie 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Lt. Col. Michael Finch salutes Col. Mark Jacques as he assumes command of the Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit during a change of command ceremony at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Finch takes leadership of the unit responsible for guiding wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers through recovery and transition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9760454
    VIRIN: 260618-A-UH990-5498
    Resolution: 4907x3926
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Finch assumes command [Image 3 of 3], by Frank Minnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Jacques addresses Soldiers, families during SRU ceremony
    Lt. Col. Finch assumes command
    Passing of the guidon

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Change of command highlights mission of healing at Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit

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