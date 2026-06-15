Lt. Col. Michael Finch salutes Col. Mark Jacques as he assumes command of the Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit during a change of command ceremony at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Finch takes leadership of the unit responsible for guiding wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers through recovery and transition.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9760454
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-UH990-5498
|Resolution:
|4907x3926
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Finch assumes command [Image 3 of 3], by Frank Minnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of command highlights mission of healing at Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit
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