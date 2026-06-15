344th MIB welcomes new commander

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, outgoing 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, fires a 3-inch ordnance rifle after a change of command ceremony at the Fort Concho parade grounds, San Angelo Texas, June 12, 2026. Kuderka ended the ceremony and his time as commander with a “bang” by firing a replica of a cannon assigned to Fort Concho between 1875 and 1889. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)