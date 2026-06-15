U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, outgoing 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, fires a 3-inch ordnance rifle after a change of command ceremony at the Fort Concho parade grounds, San Angelo Texas, June 12, 2026. Kuderka ended the ceremony and his time as commander with a “bang” by firing a replica of a cannon assigned to Fort Concho between 1875 and 1889. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9760074
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-CK819-1240
|Resolution:
|5884x3310
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 344th MIB welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.