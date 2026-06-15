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    344th MIB welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3]

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    344th MIB welcomes new commander

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, outgoing 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, fires a 3-inch ordnance rifle after a change of command ceremony at the Fort Concho parade grounds, San Angelo Texas, June 12, 2026. Kuderka ended the ceremony and his time as commander with a “bang” by firing a replica of a cannon assigned to Fort Concho between 1875 and 1889. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9760074
    VIRIN: 260612-F-CK819-1240
    Resolution: 5884x3310
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    fort concho
    344th MIB
    Army
    change of command
    111th MIB

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