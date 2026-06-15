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    344th MIB welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 3]

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    344th MIB welcomes new commander

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Army Col. Patrick Schorpp, 111th Military Intelligence Brigade commander, pins the Meritorious Service medal on Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, outgoing 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, before a change of command ceremony at the Fort Concho parade grounds, San Angelo, Texas, June 12, 2026. Kuderka was awarded the medal for distinguishing himself through outstanding leadership, initiative and impact on the 344th’s Silent Sentinels, the 111th MIB and the 17th Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9760063
    VIRIN: 260612-F-CK819-1063
    Resolution: 5131x3414
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    344th MIB welcomes new commander

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    fort concho
    344th MIB
    Army
    change of command
    111th MIB

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