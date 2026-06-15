344th MIB welcomes new commander

U.S. Army Col. Patrick Schorpp, 111th Military Intelligence Brigade commander, pins the Meritorious Service medal on Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, outgoing 344th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, before a change of command ceremony at the Fort Concho parade grounds, San Angelo, Texas, June 12, 2026. Kuderka was awarded the medal for distinguishing himself through outstanding leadership, initiative and impact on the 344th’s Silent Sentinels, the 111th MIB and the 17th Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9760063
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-CK819-1063
|Resolution:
|5131x3414
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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