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    344th MIB welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 3]

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    344th MIB welcomes new commander

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion stands at attention before a change of command ceremony at the Fort Concho parade grounds, San Angelo Texas, June 12, 2026. The 344th MIB trains Soldiers in three different military occupational specialties, military intelligence, and cyber professions, and it has more than 70 classes in session at any given time, over 40 blocks of instruction and three separate companies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9760054
    VIRIN: 260612-F-CK819-1037
    Resolution: 5274x2967
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 344th MIB welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    fort concho
    344th MIB
    Army
    change of command
    111th MIB

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