344th MIB welcomes new commander

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The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion stands at attention before a change of command ceremony at the Fort Concho parade grounds, San Angelo Texas, June 12, 2026. The 344th MIB trains Soldiers in three different military occupational specialties, military intelligence, and cyber professions, and it has more than 70 classes in session at any given time, over 40 blocks of instruction and three separate companies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)