The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion stands at attention before a change of command ceremony at the Fort Concho parade grounds, San Angelo Texas, June 12, 2026. The 344th MIB trains Soldiers in three different military occupational specialties, military intelligence, and cyber professions, and it has more than 70 classes in session at any given time, over 40 blocks of instruction and three separate companies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9760054
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-CK819-1037
|Resolution:
|5274x2967
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 344th MIB welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.