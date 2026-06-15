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    Davis-Monthan hosts PJ Immersion Day for Special Warfare candidates [Image 3 of 3]

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    Davis-Monthan hosts PJ Immersion Day for Special Warfare candidates

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Special Warfare candidate tests equipment during Pararescue Immersion Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 15, 2026. The event brought together candidates from across Arizona and Southern California interested in AFSPECWAR careers, allowing them to participate in physical training, engage with active-duty operators and learn about the responsibilities of pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 11:53
    Photo ID: 9759634
    VIRIN: 260615-F-NX073-1003
    Resolution: 2429x1620
    Size: 781.44 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Davis-Monthan hosts PJ Immersion Day for Special Warfare candidates [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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