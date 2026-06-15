Davis-Monthan hosts PJ Immersion Day for Special Warfare candidates

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd | A U.S. Air Force Special Warfare candidate at Pararescue Immersion Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 15, 2026. The event brought together candidates from across Arizona and Southern California interested in AFSPECWAR careers, allowing them to participate in physical training, engage with active-duty operators and learn about the responsibilities of pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd) see less | View Image Page

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- Air Force Special Warfare recruiters partnered with the 306th Rescue Squadron to host a Pararescue Immersion Day providing prospective candidates an opportunity to experience the demands and mission of the career field firsthand at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 15th, 2026.

The event brought together candidates from Arizona and Southern California interested in Air Force Special Warfare careers, allowing them to participate in physical training, engage with active-duty operators and learn about the responsibilities of pararescuemen.

"The purpose today was to bring exposure to special warfare careerfields," said Staff Sgt. Arturo Baeza, 330th Recruiting Squadron tactical air control party specialist. "We wanted to bring candidates out, expose them to the pararescue mission set and give them the opportunity to interact with operators and ask questions."

Baeza said events like the immersion day help candidates better understand how to prepare for the Special Warfare pipeline while building connections with others pursuing similar goals.

“When they come out, they're networking and finding a community to do these hard workouts together," said Baeza. "If you want to go far, go together. If you want to go fast, go alone.”

Master Sgt. Reynaldo Perez, 330th Recruiting Squadron flight chief, highlighted how the event helped participants gain a realistic understanding of the physical and mental demands required for Special Warfare careers.

"It's good to see what they're really made of," said Perez. "After they finish the physical aspect of it and they're tired, if they're still excited about becoming a PJ, that's the kind of person we want in our Air Force."