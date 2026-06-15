Davis-Monthan hosts PJ Immersion Day for Special Warfare candidates

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A U.S. Air Force Special Warfare candidate at Pararescue Immersion Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 15, 2026. The event brought together candidates from across Arizona and Southern California interested in AFSPECWAR careers, allowing them to participate in physical training, engage with active-duty operators and learn about the responsibilities of pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)