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    Connelly Competition during OSJ [Image 4 of 6]

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    Connelly Competition during OSJ

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jeydon Boyd, assigned to the 771st Quartermaster Detachment, Field Feeding Team, opens a pot during the Philip A. Connelly Awards Program during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 17, 2026. The Connelly Competition is a culinary competition that recognizes excellence in both garrison dining facilities and field feeding operation by measuring food quality, sanitation, tactical setup, and mission readiness. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 11:51
    Photo ID: 9759618
    VIRIN: 260617-A-LX346-1081
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Connelly Competition during OSJ [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cynthia Gomez Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    310th Expeditionary Sustaiment Command
    Connelly Award Program
    large scale combat operations
    Army Reserve
    OperationSentinelJustice
    771st Quartermaster Detachment

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