Connelly Competition during OSJ

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U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jeydon Boyd, assigned to the 771st Quartermaster Detachment, Field Feeding Team, opens a pot during the Philip A. Connelly Awards Program during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 17, 2026. The Connelly Competition is a culinary competition that recognizes excellence in both garrison dining facilities and field feeding operation by measuring food quality, sanitation, tactical setup, and mission readiness. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)