U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jeydon Boyd, assigned to the 771st Quartermaster Detachment, Field Feeding Team, opens a pot during the Philip A. Connelly Awards Program during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 17, 2026. The Connelly Competition is a culinary competition that recognizes excellence in both garrison dining facilities and field feeding operation by measuring food quality, sanitation, tactical setup, and mission readiness. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 11:51
|Photo ID:
|9759618
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-LX346-1081
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connelly Competition during OSJ [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cynthia Gomez Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.