Connelly Competition during OSJ

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U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Trenton Black, left, a water treatment specialist assigned to the 810th Quartermaster Company, and Spc. Jeydon Boyd, culinary specialist assigned to the 771st Quartermaster Detachment, Field Feeding Team, read the instructions to prepare for the Philip A. Connelly Awards Program during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 17, 2026. The Connelly Competition is a culinary competition that recognizes excellence in both garrison dining facilities and field feeding operation by measuring food quality, sanitation, tactical setup, and mission readiness. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)