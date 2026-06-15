Connelly Competition during OSJ

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U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jeydon Boyd, culinary specialist, assigned to the 771st Quartermaster Detachment, Field Feeding Team, grabs cables to power the ovens for the Philip A. Connelly Awards during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 17, 2026. The Connelly Competition is a culinary competition that recognizes excellence in both garrison dining facilities and field feeding operation by measuring food quality, sanitation, tactical setup, and mission readiness. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)