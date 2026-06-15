31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Fredric Orcutt, 31st Medical Support Squadron outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. The MSM recognizes outstanding noncombat achievement or meritorious service performed for the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)