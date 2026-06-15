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    31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

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    31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony

    AVIANO, ITALY

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Fredric Orcutt, 31st Medical Support Squadron outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. The MSM recognizes outstanding noncombat achievement or meritorious service performed for the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 07:59
    Photo ID: 9759069
    VIRIN: 210618-F-QS798-5732
    Resolution: 6381x4254
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony
    31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony
    31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony
    31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony

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    31 FW, Aviano AB, 31 MDSS, Change of Command

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