31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Fredric Orcutt, 31st Medical Support Squadron outgoing commander, provides remarks at the 31st MSS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. The change of command ceremony recognized Orcutt's leadership of the squadron and marked the formal transfer of authority to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)