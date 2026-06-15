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    31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

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    31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony

    AVIANO, ITALY

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Fredric Orcutt, 31st Medical Support Squadron outgoing commander, provides remarks at the 31st MSS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. The change of command ceremony recognized Orcutt's leadership of the squadron and marked the formal transfer of authority to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 07:59
    Photo ID: 9759065
    VIRIN: 210618-F-QS798-1184
    Resolution: 6547x4365
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony
    31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony
    31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony
    31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony

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    31 FW, Aviano AB, 31 MDSS, Change of Command

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