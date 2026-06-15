From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Jack Craven, 31st Medical Support Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 07:59
|Photo ID:
|9759066
|VIRIN:
|210618-F-QS798-7162
|Resolution:
|3553x5329
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.