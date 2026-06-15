31 MDSS welcomes new commander in Change of Command ceremony

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Jack Craven, 31st Medical Support Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)