SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers remarks prior to a North Atlantic Council meeting at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 07:11
|Photo ID:
|9759009
|VIRIN:
|260618-D-FN350-1967
|Resolution:
|7581x5054
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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