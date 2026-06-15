SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial

Date Taken: 06.18.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 07:11 Photo ID: 9759009 VIRIN: 260618-D-FN350-1967 Resolution: 7581x5054 Size: 4.52 MB Location: BRUSSELS, BE

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