(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte deliver remarks to the press at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 07:11
    Photo ID: 9759004
    VIRIN: 260618-D-FN350-1365
    Resolution: 8046x5364
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial
    SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial
    SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial
    SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial
    SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial
    SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial
    SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial
    SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Belgium
    Mark Rutte
    Pete Hegseth
    NATO Defense Ministerial
    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery