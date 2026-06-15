SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 07:11
|Photo ID:
|9759003
|VIRIN:
|260618-D-FN350-1318
|Resolution:
|7969x5313
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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