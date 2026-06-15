435th CTS Airmen dive into tradition at Ramstein

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Curtis Delong, 435th Construction and Training Squadron structure contingency instructor, hugs Tech. Sgt. Marjoree Razal, 435th CTS force support contingency instructor, after completing the ceremonial pond jump at the Silver Flag training complex at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2026. The pond jump serves as a symbolic milestone in a cadre’s journey, commemorating both their first and final classes as an instructor. The jump also celebrated Chief Roman’s tenure as command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)