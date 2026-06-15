435th CTS Airmen dive into tradition at Ramstein

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U.S. Air Force Col. Leland Cowie II, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jared Roman, 435th AGOW command chief, joined 435th Construction and Training Squadron leadership and cadre for a ceremonial pond jump at the Silver Flag training complex at Ramstein Air Base Germany, June 11, 2026. The pond jump serves as a symbolic milestone in a cadre’s journey, commemorating both their first and final classes as an instructor. The jump also celebrated Chief Roman’s tenure as command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)