435th CTS Airmen dive into tradition at Ramstein

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Curtis Delong, left, 435th Construction and Training Squadron structure contingency instructor, assists Staff Sgt. Richard Jacobs, 435th CTS structure contingency instructor, after completing a traditional pond jump at the Silver Flag training complex at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2026. The pond jump serves as a symbolic milestone in a cadre’s journey, commemorating both their first and final classes as an instructor. The jump also celebrated Chief Roman’s tenure as command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)