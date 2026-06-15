U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Curtis Delong, left, 435th Construction and Training Squadron structure contingency instructor, assists Staff Sgt. Richard Jacobs, 435th CTS structure contingency instructor, after completing a traditional pond jump at the Silver Flag training complex at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2026. The pond jump serves as a symbolic milestone in a cadre’s journey, commemorating both their first and final classes as an instructor. The jump also celebrated Chief Roman’s tenure as command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 05:39
|Photo ID:
|9758860
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-VY348-1075
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th CTS Airmen dive into tradition at Ramstein [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.