(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    435th CTS Airmen dive into tradition at Ramstein [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    435th CTS Airmen dive into tradition at Ramstein

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Curtis Delong, left, 435th Construction and Training Squadron structure contingency instructor, assists Staff Sgt. Richard Jacobs, 435th CTS structure contingency instructor, after completing a traditional pond jump at the Silver Flag training complex at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2026. The pond jump serves as a symbolic milestone in a cadre’s journey, commemorating both their first and final classes as an instructor. The jump also celebrated Chief Roman’s tenure as command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 05:39
    Photo ID: 9758860
    VIRIN: 260611-F-VY348-1075
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th CTS Airmen dive into tradition at Ramstein [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    435th CTS Airmen dive into tradition at Ramstein
    435th CTS Airmen dive into tradition at Ramstein
    435th CTS Airmen dive into tradition at Ramstein
    435th CTS Airmen dive into tradition at Ramstein

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    435th AGOW
    435th CTS
    tradition
    435th Constructions and training Squadron
    pond jump

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery