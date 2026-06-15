ASAN, Guam – Representatives from the U.S. and Federated States of Micronesia gathered for the Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) at Joint Task Force – Micronesia (JTF-M) headquarters, May 27-28, 2026.
The executive-level JCM, established under Title III of the Compact of Association, serves as the cornerstone defense and security forum between the Department of War and FSM. The JCM enables senior officials to strengthen collaboration, align priorities, and enhance understanding of current and future military activities across the FSM.
(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 02:08
|Photo ID:
|9758502
|VIRIN:
|260527-N-LS152-1027
|Resolution:
|6133x3066
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation [Image 7 of 7], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Hold Joint Committee Meeting, Reaffirm Defense Cooperation
No keywords found.